Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Chemed worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CHE traded up $7.51 on Thursday, reaching $535.51. 117,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,635. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $654.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.04.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

