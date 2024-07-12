Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graco by 168.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 27.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GGG traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $80.82. 14,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,740. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

