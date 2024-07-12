Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Mattel worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 93.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.83. 74,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,748. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

