Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 75.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.74. 15,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

