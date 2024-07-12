Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Essential Utilities by 94.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $3,583,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 138,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,187. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

