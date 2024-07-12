Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Stifel Financial worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $85.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

