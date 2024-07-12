Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after buying an additional 472,595 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $4,174,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $624,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at $21,684,077.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $408,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,323,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $624,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,684,077.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,341 shares of company stock worth $7,800,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. 209,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,332. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

