Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $26.90 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after acquiring an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,905,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,357,392,000 after acquiring an additional 363,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,483,154.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,483,154.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

MU traded down $6.16 on Thursday, hitting $130.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,337,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,848,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

