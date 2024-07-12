Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $19.53 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $627,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386,810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 301,848 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $39.40 on Thursday, reaching $852.95. 875,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $788.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $696.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

