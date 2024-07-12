Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $11.68 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of AECOM worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $392,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in AECOM by 1,170.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 240,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 221,588 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,927. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.