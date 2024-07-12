Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,679 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after buying an additional 194,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $77,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $890.86. 277,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,264. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $845.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $777.89.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.15.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

