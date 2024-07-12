Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 327.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Whirlpool worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Whirlpool by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.00. 130,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,092. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

