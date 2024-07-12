Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,789,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 207.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after buying an additional 115,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.55. 14,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,325. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

