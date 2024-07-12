Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

LECO traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.02. 7,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,247. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.47.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.