Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 244,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average of $139.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.77 and a 1-year high of $151.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

