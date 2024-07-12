Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.69.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 6.9 %

LEN traded up $10.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.83. 3,962,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,381. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

