Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,941 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $70.14. 6,550,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

