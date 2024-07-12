Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 93 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 409,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.1 %

RCL traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.56. The stock had a trading volume of 245,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $166.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

