Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 126 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,225,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,081,000 after purchasing an additional 425,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after buying an additional 147,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after buying an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $175,667,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,260. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

