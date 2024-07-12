Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 125 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.93.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

