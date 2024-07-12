Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $21,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 419.3% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.56. 1,142,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,497. The stock has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.55 and a 200 day moving average of $334.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.