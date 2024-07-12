Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,724,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 218,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,985.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 201,714 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.51. 746,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.