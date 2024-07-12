Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 4,707,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,565. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

