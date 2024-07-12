Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $96.71. 62,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.