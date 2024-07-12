Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 26.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 200,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 41,679 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 42.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,110,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,007,000 after acquiring an additional 630,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $1,124,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 46,615,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,098,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of -475.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

