Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE EL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.61. 4,285,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $196.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

