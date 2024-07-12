Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $381.58. 3,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,091. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.38 and a 200 day moving average of $422.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

