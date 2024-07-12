Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 2,502 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,114,000 after purchasing an additional 657,188 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. 102,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

