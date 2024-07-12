Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEVA. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,305,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,752,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

