Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.23. 155,285,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,970,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $791.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.58.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

