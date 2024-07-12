Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $100,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Tesla by 51.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 27,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.39.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $22.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,523,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,610,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

