Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.88

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 1004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Teijin Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

