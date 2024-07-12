TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a growth of 395.2% from the June 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
TechnoPro Price Performance
TCCPY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 73,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,825. TechnoPro has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.
