TD Securities Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$41.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MFC. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.60.

Shares of MFC stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.38. 1,382,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.77. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$37.46. The company has a market cap of C$67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 29.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6078629 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. In related news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

