TD Cowen Boosts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $201.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $198.00 to $201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.13.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

