Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAYD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Taylor Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 47.2% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

