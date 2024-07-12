Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 102.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TALO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Talos Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.21 and a beta of 1.95. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,272,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,412,937.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,262,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 31.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 301,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

