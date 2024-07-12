Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.85

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.85 and last traded at $125.01, with a volume of 1591807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.99.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

