T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TEQI traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,994. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.74.



The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

