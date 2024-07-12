Synectics (LON:SNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $200.00

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 197.39 ($2.53), with a volume of 387823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.36).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Synectics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synectics

Synectics Stock Performance

Synectics Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,538.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.69%.

About Synectics

(Get Free Report)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.