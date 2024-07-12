SYM FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 1.00% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $87.39. 37,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,266. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.