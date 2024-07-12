SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases Shares of 256 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after buying an additional 1,156,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,354,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,409. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

