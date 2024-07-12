SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 2,454 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.11. 134,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,680. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $123.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.55.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.