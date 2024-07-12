SYM FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. 638,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

