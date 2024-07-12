SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYLD. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 360,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 142,855 shares during the period.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 21,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $22.57.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

