SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 8,012 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,047 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,338 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 984,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,293,000 after purchasing an additional 699,050 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,780,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 956,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after buying an additional 464,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. 341,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

