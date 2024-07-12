swisspartners Advisors Ltd Purchases 4,350 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. APA comprises approximately 4.4% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in APA were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in APA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in APA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

APA Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of APA traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 4,277,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,879. APA Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.