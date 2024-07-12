Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Short Interest Update

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 133.6% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise Stock Up 3.9 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super League Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLE Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 3.84% of Super League Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

SLE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.18. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a negative return on equity of 228.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Super League Enterprise will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

