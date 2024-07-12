Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36. 4,627,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 13,217,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Sunrun Stock Up 15.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock worth $2,859,761. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Sunrun by 23.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

