Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 24,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 47,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 12.56%.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

